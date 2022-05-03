FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Trimmed by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $199.81. 75,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,990. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

