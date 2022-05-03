Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Ferrexpo stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

FEEXF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

