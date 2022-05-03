Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

