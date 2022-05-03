Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q2 guidance to $1.72-$1.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.25-$7.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FIS remained flat at $$97.50 on Tuesday. 57,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.