Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.780-$14.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.85 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.72-$1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.36.

NYSE FIS opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

