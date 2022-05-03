First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

