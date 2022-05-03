First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

FRC traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.27. 15,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

