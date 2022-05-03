First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

