First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $19.24 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,528,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $360.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.55 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.