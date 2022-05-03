First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Splunk worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

