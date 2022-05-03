First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

DGRO stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

