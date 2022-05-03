First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,013 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $233.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

