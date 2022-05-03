First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 45.9% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

