First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 45.9% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $51.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
