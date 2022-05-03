First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

