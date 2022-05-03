First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.71% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 847,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.

