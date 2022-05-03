First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,294. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

