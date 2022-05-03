First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LMBS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. 496,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after acquiring an additional 984,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after buying an additional 92,536 shares during the last quarter.

