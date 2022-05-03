First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LMBS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. 496,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $51.56.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.
