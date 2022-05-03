First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

