First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.