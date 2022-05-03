FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Holdings Inc. is an operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions. FirstCash Holdings Inc., formerly known as FirstCash Inc., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $1,924,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

