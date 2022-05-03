FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FirstService stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,312. FirstService has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

