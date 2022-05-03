Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,705,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.25. 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,013. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $245.29 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

