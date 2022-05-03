Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,369 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.