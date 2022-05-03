Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

