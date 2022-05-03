Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.
Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 56,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,638. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
