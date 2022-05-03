Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DFP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 56,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,638. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.