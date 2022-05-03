Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 13,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,597. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

