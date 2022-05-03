Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) versus Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Head to Head Analysis

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flexible Solutions International and Atotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86

Atotech has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.39%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 10.02% 12.77% 9.04% Atotech 0.51% 4.67% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Atotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $34.42 million 1.02 $3.45 million $0.28 10.11 Atotech $1.50 billion 2.81 $7.50 million ($0.15) -144.06

Atotech has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atotech has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats Atotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

About Atotech (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

