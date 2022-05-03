Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 303,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,554. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

