Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Announces Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Flowserve updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

FLS opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 69,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

