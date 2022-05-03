Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.
Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.
Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.
Flowserve Company Profile
Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.
