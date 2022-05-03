Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flowserve by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Flowserve by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

