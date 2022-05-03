Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% (implying $3.72-3.79 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.87. 1,596,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flowserve by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

