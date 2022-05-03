FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. FMC updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:FMC traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,599. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FMC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FMC by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

