Folgory Coin Market Cap Achieves $3.88 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $29,380.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

