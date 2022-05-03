ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORG. Mizuho cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.