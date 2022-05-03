ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 8,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 337,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Cowen cut their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,466,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

