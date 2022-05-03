Formation Fi (FORM) Market Capitalization Tops $592,673.40

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $592,673.40 and approximately $193,100.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00218482 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00469308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00038830 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,325.95 or 1.89092360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

