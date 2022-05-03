Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

