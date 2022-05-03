Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $80.13 Average PT from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.77. 3,775,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

