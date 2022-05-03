Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 706.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of FTV traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 3,470,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,708. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

