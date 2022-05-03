Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FBHS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.93.

FBHS stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

