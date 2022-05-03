Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 268,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,517. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

