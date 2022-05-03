Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 268,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,517. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
