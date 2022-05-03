Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

