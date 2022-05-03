Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 194,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $32,097,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after buying an additional 212,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

