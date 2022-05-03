Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FOUNU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099. Founder SPAC has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,732,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.