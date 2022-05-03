Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $335.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,370. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

