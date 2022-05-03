Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,907 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

