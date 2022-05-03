Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $81.22. 134,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

