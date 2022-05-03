Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $399,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. 17,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.79.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

