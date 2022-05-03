Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $422,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 168,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $107,104. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

