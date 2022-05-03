Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $408,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,210 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,457 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. 98,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.